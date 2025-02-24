Discovery World launches endowment honoring founder Michael Cudahy

Discovery World has created its first endowment designated for general support in honor of its founder Michael Cudahy, the nonprofit announced on Monday.

The Discovery World Endowment was created following a $5 million lead gift from the Cudahy Foundation. Cudahy was a major Milwaukee philanthropist before he died in 2022. Discovery World will expand the endowment by launching a capital campaign with the goal of raising an additional $5 million to build more interactive exhibits and improve visitor experiences at the museum.

“This generous gift is a celebration of the passion and vision that Michael Cudahy instilled in Discovery World and the entire city of Milwaukee,” said John Emmerich, Discovery World president and chief executive officer. “Whether it’s our home on the lakefront, the exhibits with which students and families interact every day, or this amazing investment into our future, Mike Cudahy’s legacy will continue to inspire Milwaukee to tinker, experiment and explore the world of science.”

Cudahy joined Discovery World’s board of directors in 1991 and served as chairman until 2015. Cudahy helped to fund the project to build Discovery World’s current location alongside Lake Michigan.

“Mike’s creativity and tenacity embodied what Discovery World has become,” said Terence McMahon, a former Discovery World chairman, in a news release. “I’ll always remember the planning stages of the museum and how Mike’s constant message that ‘we weren’t dreaming big enough’ ultimately led to this beautiful facility where we inspire community leaders every single day.”

Discovery World’s capital campaign aims to channel Cudahy’s “historic philanthropic spirit,” according to a news release.

“Discovery World exists because of the tireless efforts of Michael Cudahy,” said Bruce Keyes, Discovery World chairman. “Throughout our organization’s history, Mike selflessly gave his time and efforts ensuring Discovery World would be a staple in our community. Now it’s our turn to support Mike’s legacy and remember him as the visionary that made it all possible.”