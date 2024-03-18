DigiCOPY becoming employee-owned

Stevens-Point basedannounced today that it is transitioning into a 100% employee-owned company through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). The company will provide stock ownership to employees at no cost. DigiCOPY has two retail locations, a facilities management site and three virtual print shop sites in the Milwaukee area. The business was founded in 2000 by president and chief executive officer. “Being 100% ESOP means our employees can grow their retirement balance based on the work they do every day to help DigiCOPY achieve its goals,” said Craig Shuler, DigiCOPY President & CEO. “I believe this is the most unique retirement benefit we can offer, because the employees can directly affect growth in their own retirement savings, and it’s a great supplement to the 401(k) plan DigiCOPY also has in place,” he adds. “I see DigiCOPY co-workers benefiting from our ESOP in three main ways,” said, store manager for the DigiCOPY stores in Milwaukee at 1681 N. Van Buren St. and 222 E. Erie St. “One, we gain retirement benefits, two, we feel a sense of job security, and three, we feel more engaged and committed to our company’s success. It is a true win-win-win,” he adds.