DigiCOPY becoming employee-owned

Stevens-Point based DigiCOPY
announced today that it is transitioning into a 100% employee-owned company through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).
The company will provide stock ownership to employees at no cost.
DigiCOPY has two retail locations, a facilities management site and three virtual print shop sites in the Milwaukee area.
The business was founded in 2000 by president and chief executive officer Craig Shuler
.
“Being 100% ESOP means our employees can grow their retirement balance based on the work they do every day to help DigiCOPY achieve its goals,” said Craig Shuler, DigiCOPY President & CEO. “I believe this is the most unique retirement benefit we can offer, because the employees can directly affect growth in their own retirement savings, and it’s a great supplement to the 401(k) plan DigiCOPY also has in place,” he adds.
“I see DigiCOPY co-workers benefiting from our ESOP in three main ways,” said Paul Otero
, store manager for the DigiCOPY stores in Milwaukee at 1681 N. Van Buren St. and 222 E. Erie St. “One, we gain retirement benefits, two, we feel a sense of job security, and three, we feel more engaged and committed to our company’s success. It is a true win-win-win,” he adds.