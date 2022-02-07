Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.

Chippewa Falls-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company announced today that Dick Leinenkugel will retire as president at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by his nephew, Tony Bugher.

Founded in 1867, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. is the seventh oldest operating brewery in the U.S. The Leinenkugel family sold the business in 1988 to Miller Brewing Co. It is now a subsidiary of Molson Coors and is part of Molson Coors U.S. craft division, Tenth and Blake.

Dick Leinenkugel was named president of Leinenkugel Brewing Co. in 2014.

“I am humbled to have served as the seventh brewery president in our company’s 155-year history and am thrilled another descendent of Jacob Leinenkugel will now lead our brewery,” said Dick Leinenkugel. “Working with the Molson and Coors families has been a blessing, especially when it comes to understanding the value of heritage in a business.”

Bugher represents the sixth generation of the Leinenkugel family to lead the business. He has held a variety of roles at Molson Coors including craft and import manager, field marketing manager, and senior distributor sales executive. Bugher currently serves as Leinenkugel’s associate marketing manager, where he leads sales and distributor engagement, branded partnerships, and oversees the new pilot brewery.

“Each generation of Leinenkugel’s leadership has made a significant impact throughout our 155 years of brewing history,” said Bugher. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have that opportunity to continue the legacy alongside my uncle John and cousins Katie and Matt Leinenkugel. I appreciate all that I’ve learned from Dick throughout the past eight years and look forward to the future of our family’s storied brand that we love so much.”

“From distributors to consumers, just about everyone familiar with the Leinenkugel’s brand also knows, respects and admires Dick Leinenkugel,” said Gavin Hattersley, Molson Coors CEO. “He’s had a legendary career and will leave an unforgettable legacy. We are thrilled it will be carried on by his nephew Tony, knowing family heritage is a key part of what makes this brewery so special.”