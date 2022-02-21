Development minded construction company committed to being a valued partner

What inspired you to start Campbell Construction?

Starting Campbell Construction in 2006 seemed the best path forward for our family and allowed me to foster my entrepreneurial spirit.

What sets Campbell Construction apart from other general contractors?

We have a development mindset at Campbell which is an asset to many of our clients. This interest in real estate resulted in the creation of a development company eight years ago. Dave Hazenfield and I formed H2C Commercial Real Estate, now Twelve2 Commercial Group. Family ties cross into the leadership of both businesses.

How deep are the family connections at Campbell Construction?

There are numerous levels of family ties at Campbell. From my wife and daughter to cousins, nephews, and longtime family friends, we have deep personal connections to team members in the office and field. We also have team members who enjoy working for our company so much that they encourage their own family members to join the team. We are very proud of the culture we have built. It is also gratifying to know the immediate family is committed to the growth of the company and continuing the Campbell legacy.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned about working in a family business?

We work very hard to maintain separation between business and family matters. I am a stickler about no business talk at home, although you may find me handling a few work items on the couch at night. We also work hard at not allowing personal issues to interfere with the work.

What’s next for Campbell Construction?

We are fortunate to have expanded our reach across the country. From our staff and services to our project volume and size, we are poised for continued growth. With that said, we are committed to strengthening our local partnerships and serving businesses in southeastern Wisconsin as well. As a self-performing contractor partnered with a development company, we have the depth and capabilities to help clients with every aspect of a project. We look forward to being a valued partner on more collaborative teams.

461 River Crest Ct. • Mukwonago, WI 53149

(262) 436-4760 • campbellconstructionbbg.com