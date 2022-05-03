Developer wants to build Taco John’s, Popeyes on Layton near airport

Can’t decide between tacos or fried chicken? If you live anywhere near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, soon you may not have to.

Dimitri Dimitropolulos, who operates Culver’s franchises in the area, has applied to the city for permits to construct both a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and a Taco John’s on adjacent lots at 350 W. Layton Ave. in Milwaukee.

The restaurants would be located on two side-by-side lots, according to a dimensional variance application under review by the city Board of Zoning Appeals, and each would have a drive-thru. The Taco John’s would be about 2,400 square feet in size and located at the northeast corner of West Layton and South 5th Street. The Popeyes would be 2,450 square feet and located just to the east of the Taco John’s.

Dimitropolulos would develop the restaurants but not operate the franchises themselves.

The Board of Zoning Appeals is slated to review his dimensional variance on Thursday.

Taco John’s, which currently has about 28 locations in the state – most in smaller, moral rural locales like Wisconsin Rapids, Platteville, and Antigo – announced in March that it planned to grow its presence in the Milwaukee area. Currently the only Milwaukee area restaurant it has is in Waukesha.

There are about 22 Popeyes locations in Wisconsin, including eight in Milwaukee proper.