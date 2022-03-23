Taco John’s eyes Milwaukee-area expansion

Two stores opening this summer, with 10 more to follow

“West-Mex” chain Taco John’s is looking to grow its local footprint to nearly 15 stores in the coming years.

Two new Taco John’s stores will open later this year, in West Milwaukee and the city of Milwaukee, with 10 additional locations coming to southeastern Wisconsin over the next three to four years.

This summer, construction will begin on the group’s new West Milwaukee restaurant, located at the former Deutsch & Sons Company site at 2172 Miller Park Way, and its new Milwaukee restaurant on West Layton Avenue near Mitchell International Airport. Each location will hire 25 to 50 employees. Currently, Pentex has 35 employees in the Milwaukee market.

Heading up this growth effort is Fargo, North Dakota-based Pentex Restaurant Group, the largest franchise operator in the Taco John’s chain, with 30 locations across six states. That includes the only existing Taco John’s in the Milwaukee area, at 317 N. Grand Ave. in Waukesha.

“Milwaukee is an area that is already familiar with the Taco’s John’s brand, but it’s underdeveloped,” said Brett Itterman, CEO of Pentex. “We have an opportunity to come in fresh, which is exciting.”

Cheyenne, Wyoming-based Taco John’s has more than 400 locations in 27 states, including 15 in Wisconsin.

All Pentex’s local stores will be stand-alone newly built locations, featuring dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering and delivery, said Itterman.