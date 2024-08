Developer purchases downtown Racine property

An affiliate of Oregon, Wisconsin-based Gorman & Co. has purchased a downtown Racine property. The 1.5-acre property, currently used as a parking lot, is located at 65 Harborview Drive and was purchased for $1 million, according to state records. Its assessed value is $600,000, according to Racine County records. Gorman bought the site from Johnson

An affiliate of Oregon, Wisconsin-basedhas purchased a downtown Racine property. The 1.5-acre property, currently used as a parking lot, is located at 65 Harborview Drive and was purchased for $1 million, according to state records. Its assessed value is $600,000, according to Racine County records. Gorman bought the site from Johnson Redevelopment Corp., an affiliate of Racine-based SC Johnson . The property is adjacent to an 84-unit senior living community that Gorman developed in 2006 called The Harbor at State and Main. Gorman did not respond to requests for comment. The property is located across the street from a $40 million project by Madison-basedthat will bring 202 apartment units and a 100-room hotel. That project is currently under construction, according to Hovde Properties.