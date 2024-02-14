Developer plans four-building business park in Oak Creek

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Baltimore-basedis planning to develop a business park in Oak Creek with four buildings totaling approximately 150,000 square feet of space. The firm, which has developed retail, office and industrial properties nationally,in Oak Creek for $1.75 million in September. Now, St. John is proposing four 38,000-square-foot buildings on that site. One of the buildings would be marketed as a retail or office building, while the other three would be marketed as office or warehouse space, according to the firm's proposal. The buildings are speculative and will be built in phases to meet market demands. St. John developed two similar-sized flex properties across the street called Rawson Avenue Business Center. The company has a Wisconsin office that opened in 1987 and owns or has developed 1.7 million square feet of space in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, according to its website. [caption id="attachment_584916" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Map from St. John Properties[/caption]