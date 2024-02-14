Developer plans four-building business park in Oak Creek

Baltimore-based St. John Properties
is planning to develop a business park in Oak Creek with four buildings totaling approximately 150,000 square feet of space.
The firm, which has developed retail, office and industrial properties nationally, purchased nearly 20 acres at 517 E. Rawson Ave.
in Oak Creek for $1.75 million in September.
Now, St. John is proposing four 38,000-square-foot buildings on that site. One of the buildings would be marketed as a retail or office building, while the other three would be marketed as office or warehouse space, according to the firm's proposal.
The buildings are speculative and will be built in phases to meet market demands.
St. John developed two similar-sized flex properties across the street called Rawson Avenue Business Center.
The company has a Wisconsin office that opened in 1987 and owns or has developed 1.7 million square feet of space in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, according to its website.
[caption id="attachment_584916" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]
Map from St. John Properties[/caption]