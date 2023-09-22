Developer purchases 20 acres in Oak Creek

An affiliate of a Baltimore-based developer purchased around 20 acres in Oak Creek.
St. John Properties purchased the property at 517 E. Rawson Ave. for $1.75 million, according to state real estate records.
The company has a Wisconsin office that opened in 1987 and owns or has developed 1.7 million square feet of space in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas.
The Oak Creek property currently has a single family home and agricultural buildings on it, but is becoming increasingly surrounded by newer office, industrial and commercial buildings.
St. John Properties developed a single-story flex property across the street called Rawson Avenue Business Center.
Representatives from the company did not respond to request for comment on this land acquisition.