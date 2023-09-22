Developer purchases 20 acres in Oak Creek

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

An affiliate of a Baltimore-based developer purchased around 20 acres in Oak Creek.purchased the property at 517 E. Rawson Ave. for $1.75 million, according to state real estate records. The company has a Wisconsin office that opened in 1987 and owns or has developed 1.7 million square feet of space in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas. The Oak Creek property currently has a single family home and agricultural buildings on it, but is becoming increasingly surrounded by newer office, industrial and commercial buildings. St. John Properties developed a single-story flex property across the street called Rawson Avenue Business Center. Representatives from the company did not respond to request for comment on this land acquisition.