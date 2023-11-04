Developer plans five-story mixed-use project at Olympia Fields in Oconomowoc

Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners is moving ahead on development of a five-story mixed-use building in Oconomowoc, as the real estate firm continues work on its multi-phase Olympia Fields development.
The building, to be located at the northwest corner of Pabst Road and Olympia Fields Drive, will include 116 apartment units and more than 19,000 square feet of retail space.
Two of the retail spaces will be outfitted for restaurant users, city documents show. The firm could not disclose who the retail tenants will be, but is still looking to fill some of the space, according to Wangard chief executive officer Matt Moroney, who assumed the position in September.
The project is part of a larger redevelopment of the former Olympia ski hill area. Wangard has planned over 100,000 square feet of retail, a hotel, medical offices and more apartments for the area, much of which has already been built.
"(This project) will create a strong presence for the entire development and continue the positive momentum for the entire development," Moroney said. "The building itself will also provide some fantastic views for the tenants who will also be able to enjoy all the shops and restaurants that are within walking distance."
City documents say construction could begin early next year and be completed by mid-2025.
This project is one of many that Oconomowoc has seen in the recent years, such as the nearby Olde Highlander development that could deliver more than 600 housing units, as the city booms with development.
[caption id="attachment_579370" align="aligncenter" width="1279"] Rear view of the project. Rendering from RDL Architects[/caption]