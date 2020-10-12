Developer pitches 120-unit condo project in Menomonee Falls

Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. is planning to build 120 condominium units on 28 acres southeast of Silver Spring Drive and Marcy Road in Menomonee Falls.

According to village documents, the units would be constructed across 20 buildings. Each building would contain six condo units, and each unit would have its own private entrance and garage. Another building would be used as a leasing office and maintenance facility.

The 120 proposed dwellings include 20 single-bedroom units with dens, 40 two-bedroom units, 40 two-bedroom units with dens and 20 three-bedroom units.

Each unit will have one enclosed garage space and an additional surface stall in front of the garage. Another 56 surface stalls will be scattered throughout the development.

The conceptual plans are scheduled for review by the village Plan Commission on Tuesday. No vote for approval will be taken on the item.

The village identified the 28-acre site originally for retail uses. It was part of 300 acres, all at the time owned or controlled by Fiduciary, conceptually planned to also contain single- and multi-family housing. The retail portion was to be anchored by a grocery store.

The site hasn’t been developed for retail because grocers have not been interested in locating there, according to the village documents. Fiduciary instead is opting to build more residential there.