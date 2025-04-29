Details announced for Noble Catering’s new Bay View event venue

Noble Catering & Events
is eyeing a spring 2026 opening for its new 400-person event venue, dubbed Brixton’s Turn
, in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.
The venue will take over a century-old Cream City brick building at 339 E. Stewart St., which the Milwaukee-based caterer plans to extensively renovate and also use as its culinary headquarters and event production hub. Plans for the $2 million renovation project
were made public earlier this month through city filings, and Noble released additional details Tuesday.
Noble is leasing the building from Milwaukee-based real estate, hospitality and investment company F Street Group
, which recently purchased the property and an adjacent parking for $1.1 million. Located on the south end of the Harbor District, the Stewart Street builiding was originally built in 1917 as a stable and carriage house for the Pfister & Vogel Leather Co.
Brixton's Turn will aim to honor the building’s history "while introducing fresh, contemporary elements." Its 400-person capacity also makes it one of the largest independent event spaces in the area, according to the release.
The forthcoming project marks a significant growth milestone for Noble Catering & Events, which was launched in 2022 by local hospitality industry veteran Kaelyn Cervero
in the midst of the events and catering sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to being listed as a preferred caterer at now more than 30 venues in the Milwaukee area, Noble has been the exclusive caterer for the Milwaukee Public Museum since 2023. But as the museum prepares to relocate to a brand new facility in the next couple of years, Noble needed to find a new home base.
The original plan was to find a property that could function simply as a commissary kitchen and warehouse as well as bring Noble's offices under one roof. With limited options on the market, Cervero was introduced to the Stewart Street property and her idea for her own event venue started falling into place, she said.
In addition to the main space, Brixton's Turn will feature a more intimate gathering area paying homage to the Pfister & Vogel Leather Co. Another nod to the past, a signature design element will be a reimagined outline of the original carriage turntable, recreated using original wooden bricks.
“Brixton’s Turn has been a dream long in the making,” said Cervero, founder
of 41Fork Hospitality, the parent company of Noble Catering. “We’re beyond excited to join the vibrant Harbor District community and open a space where history, creativity, and connection come together. This project is deeply personal, and we can’t wait to welcome celebrations of all kinds to this incredible space.”