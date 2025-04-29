Log In
Hospitality & Tourism

Details announced for Noble Catering’s new Bay View event venue

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
339 E. Stewart St.
Noble Catering & Events is eyeing a spring 2026 opening for its new 400-person event venue, dubbed Brixton’s Turn, in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. The venue will take over a century-old Cream City brick building at 339 E. Stewart St., which the Milwaukee-based caterer plans to extensively renovate and also use as its culinary headquarters

