Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Hospitality & Tourism

Despite turbulence in the Milwaukee hotel market, analysts see demand for new hotels in 2025

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The Hilton Milwaukee hotel in downtown Milwaukee.
Learn more about:
ColliersHospitality Marketers InternationalDoug NysseGreg Hanis
Last updated

Recent headlines have sent mixed messages about Milwaukee’s hotel market. Last year, the Milwaukee Downtown Marriott filed for bankruptcy, adding itself to a growing list of downtown hotels that recently went into foreclosure and bankruptcy. Meanwhile, Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp. continued a $20 million renovation of The Pfister Hotel and announced a $40 million renovation

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.