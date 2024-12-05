$40 million renovation planned for downtown Hilton Milwaukee hotel

The Marcus Corp.
's Hilton Milwaukee
hotel, previously known as the Hilton Milwaukee City Center
, is getting a $40 million facelift.
Located at 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., the 729-room 96-year-old property will undergo "the most extensive" renovation in Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ history. The project will upgrade the hotel's lobby, guest rooms and 34,000 square feet of meeting and event space; it's expected to be complete by summer 2025, according to an announcement Thursday.
The Hilton Milwaukee is the city's largest hotel and one of two hotels connected to the newly expanded Baird Center
, both via skywalk. The other is the 481-room Hyatt Regency
at 333 W. Kilbourn Ave. Both the Hilton and Hyatt are known as “convention headquarters” hotels, which are large hotels located in extremely close proximity to the convention center and, because of their large scale, can commit a high number of rooms to convention groups.
The west tower of the Hilton Milwaukee hotel.
However, as part of the forthcoming project, the number of available rooms at the Hilton will be scaled back. The plan is to renovate all 554 guest rooms in the historic hotel’s original footprint and "eventually" remove the remaining 175 rooms located in the west tower from available room inventory, according to the news release.
The decision not to renovate all guest rooms and reduce inventory was based on "current hotel market conditions, projected room supply and demand and the risks associated with proposed new hotel room supply that will require significant public subsidy." The original intention was to renovate and operate all 729 rooms but a smaller, upgraded footprint is "more aligned with the company’s investment criteria when factoring in these challenging dynamic," Marcus said in the release.
“The Hilton Milwaukee has been a towering mainstay in Milwaukee since 1928 and we are thrilled to usher in a new modern era that honors the hotel’s long tradition of style and elegance,” said Michael Evans
, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “While taking great care to celebrate its distinguished past, this remodel will dramatically elevate the look, feel and experience of this stately city landmark into a brand-new hotel."
With the planned renovation, the hotel has dropped the "City Center" from its name to rebrand as the Hilton Milwaukee. Marcus Hotels & Resorts operates two other hotels in downtown Milwaukee, The Pfister and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, as part of its full portfolio of 16 hotels across the Midwest as well as in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Rendering of the revitalized and restyled guest rooms at Hilton Milwaukee.
Guest rooms
Once the $40 million project is complete, Hilton Milwaukee's 554 refurbished guest rooms will feature a modern style and amenities -- including new furnishings, lighting, carpet and draperies -- while still maintaining the hotel's 1920s-era aesthetics, according to the news release. The bathrooms inside the guest rooms will also be completely redesigned and remodeled to include newly tiled showers, marble countertops and luxurious finishes, along with Wisconsin-based Kohler Co. fixtures and mirrors with built-in lighting.
Rendering of Hilton Milwaukee's renovated Empire Ballroom.
Meeting and event spaces
The hotel’s three ballrooms, pre-function spaces and meeting rooms will undergo extensive renovations that will also preserve and refurbish the property's 20th-century design elements, including high ceilings, original chandeliers, antique mirrors, gold-leafed adornments and bright, silver accents. New features to be installed include carpeting, draperies and wall coverings along with a state-of-the-art sound system, updated HVAC and lighting controls and new digital signage throughout.
The art deco-style Hilton Milwaukee was originally built in 1928 as the Schroeder Hotel, originally owned by local hotel magnate Walter Schroeder who operated a portfolio of hotels in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. The 14-story west tower was added in 2000 and designed by Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater.
"We look forward to welcoming locals, leisure travelers and group and convention guests alike as they experience and enjoy everything about our hometown, including the expanded Baird Center right across the street,” said Evans.