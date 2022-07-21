Despite latest court ruling, Kohler’s proposed Sheboygan golf course remains in limbo

Multiple DNR permitting processes still pending in court

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Blackwolf Run – Meadow Valleys course
A recent ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court was a small victory for Kohler Co. in its years-long push to develop a championship-level course along Lake Michigan on the south end of Sheboygan. However, the…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

