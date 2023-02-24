Department of Corrections to open office in Milwaukee’s Haymarket neighborhood near downtown

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is making plans to open a small administrative office in the Haymarket neighborhood near downtown Milwaukee.
The state agency recently applied for an occupancy permit for the Haymarket Point building at 1300 N. 7th St., ahead of leasing 5,718 square feet of space in the 78-year-old building, which was renovated in 2007. Leasing of the building is handled by Founders 3.
Fifteen full-time administrative staff are expected to work out of the office, said agency spokesman John Beard.
Those staff work for the agency’s Division of Community Corrections, which is charged with supervising more than 68,000 offenders placed by the courts on probation, parole or extended supervision in the community.
The Haymarket Point space would only be used for administrative purposes, however, Beard stressed, which means no clients on probation or extended supervision (parole) would report to the site to meet with their agents.
The Division of Community Corrections currently has an office at 6645 W. Mill Road in Milwaukee.
The state Department of Corrections also has an office in the downtown Milwaukee state office building at 819 N. 6th St.