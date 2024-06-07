Logout
Real Estate

Dentistry office to open in Deer District

JT Schultz
By JT Schultz
Retail space along McKinley Avenue in the parking structure attached to Fiserv Forum.
Signature DentistryCamille Simper
Last updated

Signature Dentistry will fill a commercial space at 545 W. McKinley Ave. in downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District this October. 

Signature Dentistry will “help bring residents to the area, make the neighborhood more accessible, and spur some growth for apartment buildings,” said Camille Simper, Signature Dentistry president and CEO. “We saw the lack of dental offices in the area as an opportunity for growth.”  

Signature Dental will be a full-service clinic providing preventative care, general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, implant services, and more. 

Deer District, anchored by the $534 million Fiserv Forum, is a 30-acre area that includes several restaurants the Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the 550 Ultra lofts apartment building, and The Trade hotel. 

The space at 545 W. McKinley Ave. is located on the north side of a parking structure attached to Fiserv Forum. It is also located across the street from the future Milwaukee Public Museum.

“Signature Dentistry is a valuable addition to Deer District that will enhance the neighborhood as we continue to cultivate a world-class area to live, work and play,” said Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president of business operations and chief real estate development officer. The Bucks are the master developer of the Deer District.

Also in the Deer District, FPC Live recently began construction of a music venue and development firm J. Jeffers & Co. plans to build a five-story apartment building.

