Deloitte to relocate its downtown Milwaukee office

Big Four accounting and professional services firm Deloitte
is planning to move its downtown Milwaukee office to the U.S. Bank Center, according to commercial real estate industry sources.
The firm currently leases space on the 14th floor of the 19-story Cathedral Place
building at 545 E. Wells St., also in downtown Milwaukee.
Deloitte, headquartered in London, provides audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to companies, according to its website. The company does business in 150 countries and employs 457,000 people globally.
Tenant improvement work is planned for about 21,000 square feet of office space on the 33rd floor of the 42-story U.S. Bank Center
, located at 777 E. Wisconsin Ave., according to a permit recently filed with the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services.
It is unclear if the tenant improvement permit is associated with Deloitte's move or another tenant at U.S. Bank Center.
Industry sources said the move is likely a result of the firm "rightsizing," or aligning its office space with its current in-person–remote work balance.
Both Deloitte and U.S. Bank were represented by commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke
, according to sources, which did not respond to requests for comment.
Deloitte also did not respond to a request for comment.
According to marketing materials from Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, the 32nd, 33rd and 34th floors are available at the U.S. Bank Center. The building's largest tenants are financial services firm Baird, which leases 21 floors and extended its lease last year
, law firm Foley & Lardner and U.S. Bank.
Cathedral Place, located at 555 E. Wells St., was built in 2003 with floors 11 through 19 dedicated to office use. The lower floors were sold as residential condominiums. The building's office portion is anchored by Racine-based Johnson Financial Group.
The building was developed by Milwaukee's Van Buren Management
and its office space is marketed by Pentagon Property Management
, neither of which responded to requests for comment.
