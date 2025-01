A trio of retail buildings near I-43 in Delevan have been sold for $9.7 million, according to state property records. A West Allis-based entity tied to Pritpal Grewal, a real estate investor and developer, purchased the properties from a Delaware-based entity called Ten Patels Delevan LLC. Located at 1741-1823 E. Geneva St. (Highway 50), the

A trio of retail buildings near I-43 in Delevan have been sold for $9.7 million, according to state property records. A West Allis-based entity tied to, a real estate investor and, purchased the properties from a Delaware-based entity called Ten Patels Delevan LLC. Located at 1741-1823 E. Geneva St. (Highway 50), the buildings total nearly 42,000 square feet with 2,240 square feet available for lease, according to marketing materials from commercial real estate firm. Current tenants include Starbucks and several other fast food restaurants and several cell phone carriers, among others. The buildings were built in 2004 on outlots of a Walmart and Kohl's-anchored retail development. The buyer and seller could not be reached for comment.