Apartments, retail pitched for former northwest side Walmart

A former Walmart store on Milwaukee’s far northwest side could be redeveloped into a mix of residential and commercial uses under a new redevelopment proposal.

Walmart announced in February 2023 that it was closing the store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive. Gas station and convenience store operators Anup Khullar and Gritpal Grewal now have the 17-acre property under contract for purchase.

The development team wants to construct two new apartment buildings on the store’s parking lot, according to plans submitted to the City of Milwaukee. Plans did not include the number of units per building or the number of floors in each building.

- Advertisement -

The 157,000-square-foot former Walmart would be renovated for a grocery store, liquor store, convenience store, child care center, and other unspecified commercial tenants. A portion of the parking lot would also be redeveloped for a gas station, plans show.

The project will require approval from the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals.

“If they cannot obtain zoning approvals for their intended use, they are unlikely to purchase the property,” the development team’s attorney, Samantha Baker of OVB Law and Consulting, said in a memo to the city.

- Advertisement -

Khullar and Grewal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.