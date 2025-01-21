Delavan Holdings names COO for its Ignition Dealer Services subsidiary

, a holding company servicingand several other area businesses, named a new chief operating officer for itssubsidiary.is the new COO for Ignition Dealer Services, a car finance and loan company. He previously served as director of finance for Kunes Auto & RV Group. "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Kramer to the Delavan Holdings leadership team as COO of Ignition Dealer Services," said, chief marketing officer of Delavan Holdings. "His innovative approach and leadership will drive growth and success in this essential business offering." "I am honored to step into the role of COO," said Kramer. "We've built a powerful team and bringing in new processes and approaches has already amplified the business. At a time where warranty services are more essential than ever, we're ready to elevate and redefine industry standards." Delavan Holdings oversees a portfolio of businesses, in addition to Kunes Auto & RV and Ignition Dealer services, they also include: Lake Lawn Resort, Geneva10 Fulfillment and Camp Timber-lee.