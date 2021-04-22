Dave Matthews Band to play American Family Insurance Amphitheater in September

Dave Matthews Band will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sept. 15 at the Summerfest grounds.

The Wednesday evening show is scheduled for the night before the third weekend of this year’s Summerfest festival.

Summerfest is being held over three consecutive weekends in September this year rather than over the course of 12 days in late June/early July, as is tradition. The festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

The Dave Matthews Band show is part of the band’s 2021 North American summer tour. The group was scheduled to headline Summerfest 2020, which was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19. They last appeared at the Big Gig in 2018. In 2019, the band performed back-to-back shows at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, a venue it has played regularly over the years.

Summerfest officials are still working to reschedule headliners originally slated to play the 2020 festival, including Justin Bieber, Blink-182, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Guns N’ Roses. Khalid, previously scheduled to play June 24 at the amphitheater, recently canceled the show because of scheduling conflicts with the new September date.