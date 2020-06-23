Dairy Queen plans expansion in southeastern Wisconsin

Insider OnlyIndustriesRestaurantsDairy Queen plans expansion in southeastern WisconsinBy Maredithe Meyer - Jun 23, 2020 2:48 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin Dairy Queen Grill & Chill store. Photo credit: Dairy Queen Dairy Queen plans to expand its southeastern Wisconsin footprint with 12 to 18 new franchise locations over the next five to 10 years. The Bloomington, Minnesota-based fast food chain currently has 40 locations across the region,…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates