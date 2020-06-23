Dairy Queen plans expansion in southeastern Wisconsin

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill store. Photo credit: Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen plans to expand its southeastern Wisconsin footprint with 12 to 18 new franchise locations over the next five to 10 years. The Bloomington, Minnesota-based fast food chain currently has 40 locations across the region,…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Get our email updates

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer started as an intern reporter at BizTimes in summer 2015. She currently covers entertainment, sports, tourism and restaurants. In May 2017, she graduated with a journalism degree from Marquette University where she worked as an in-depth projects reporter for the Marquette Wire and Marquette Tribune.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display