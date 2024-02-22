Cudahy-based C R Industries acquires Nashotah-based dock manufacturer

Cudahy-based C R Industries
, a full-service metal design and fabrication shop, has acquired Nashotah-based Mod-U-Dock
, a manufacturer of modular marine dock systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Following the acquisition, production of all Mod-U-Dock products has been relocated to C R Industries’ facility at 5757 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Cudahy. C R Industries will handle the metal fabrication, welding and powder-coating of the dock systems on site.
“We were looking to add full product lines we can make ourselves at our plant in Cudahy,” said Rich Ballenger
, co-owner of C R Industries. “We believe the Mod-U-Dock brand has incredible potential for growth nationally.”
Ballenger and co-owner Erik Thompson
acquired C R Industries in 2022
. Both men were former leaders at Lucas-Milhaupt Inc. before buying the company. Ballenger and Thompson have been working to transform the company into a full-service metal design and fabricating shop with welding, powder coating and packaging capabilities.
Mod-U-Dock was founded by Jeff Spence
, a former heating and cooling contractor, in 2000. Spence decided to sell the business to a firm that could take it to the "next level," according to an announcement from C R Industries. Up until now, Mod-U-Dock grew solely through word of mouth.
Spence has agreed to join C R Industries as a consultant. The company also has offered positions to Mod-U-Doc’s employees.
“Mod-U-Dock is a very high-end product," said Thompson. "It’s well-designed with tremendous customer service."
The docks are often installed in marinas at campgrounds and parks. Ballenger believes the docks have the potential for substantial growth among residential customers, especially in Wisconsin and Minnesota, which are home to thousands of inland lakes, streams and rivers.