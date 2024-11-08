Crunch Fitness to open four Milwaukee-area locations

JEM Wellness Brands announced that it will open four Crunch Fitness center locations in the metro Milwaukee area.

The company will open locations at 6251 S. 27th St., Greenfield, formerly occupied by an Xperience Fitness center, and at 120 E. Sunset Drive in Waukesha during the holiday season.

In addition, it plans to open locations at 5321 S. 108th St. in Hales Corners, formerly occupied by an Xperience Fitness center, and at 12575 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield in 2025.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the Crunch experience to Milwaukee residents for the first time,” said Monica Pinter, district manager at Crunch Fitness. “Our approach is about more than just fitness – it’s about creating a community where people feel empowered, motivated, and, most importantly, have fun. Our team is here to help everyone, whether they are a seasoned athlete or just beginning their fitness journey, to make this holiday season the happiest and healthiest ever.”

Xperience Fitness closed all of its Wisconsin locations last year.