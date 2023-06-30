Xperience Fitness closes all of its Wisconsin centers

Appleton-based fitness center chain Xperience Fitness has shuttered all its Wisconsin clubs, the company announced suddenly Thursday. The announcement was made via the company’s social media channels.

“As of today, we are sad to announce the permanent closing of all Wisconsin Xperience Fitness Clubs,” said the announcement. “This was an incredibly difficult decision and we apologize about this unfortunate news. Thank you to all our staff members, trainers and most importantly our amazing members for 11 years of fitness. Our focus is and always will be on our members and we look forward to continuing to serve our Minnesota members.”

The company’s website lists 11 different Xperience Fitness locations in the Midwest, with four in Minnesota. Southeastern Wisconsin locations include Brookfield, Hales Corners, Waukesha, Greenfield and West Allis.

Xperience Fitness leadership was not immediately available to comment on the reason for the closure.

In a separate statement issued Friday, Hampton, New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness announced it would be taking over the memberships of Wisconsin Xperience Fitness members.

“Xperience Fitness has permanently closed all Wisconsin locations, and Planet Fitness looks forward to welcoming these members to its non-intimidating and welcoming environment,” reads the statement from Planet Fitness. “Memberships will automatically be transferred to the closest Planet Fitness location, plus members will receive full PF Black Card benefits in July, including access to massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, the ability to bring a guest every time and more.”

Planet Fitness is one of the fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.1 million members and 2,446 stores.

The company already has 18 locations alone in southeastern Wisconsin, including four in Milwaukee.