Cousins to hire 500 employees

Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs announced plans to hire 500 new employees, in preparation for a busy summer season.

The company is hiring at corporate-owned and franchise locations in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison, Eau Claire and Stevens Point, as as well as in Chicago and northwest Indiana, according to a news release. Cousins Subs has 97 restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

This is the company’s second major hiring push in recent months. Late last year ahead of the holiday season, the company said it planned to hire 250 employees, including 175 in the Milwaukee area.

“At Cousins Subs, we’re proud to employ enthusiastic team members who share our passion to be better through the continual improvement in everything we do,” said Alan Lundeen, senior director of talent management. “We provide a positive work environment through our family-like culture and truly care about each and every one of our team members.”

Employment at Cousins Subs includes flexible schedules, food discounts, casual uniforms, growth opportunities and no late nights. Additionally, the chain annually awards four $2,500 scholarships to store-level team members to help cover the costs of their post-secondary education through its Legacy Scholarship Contest. To date, cousins has awarded more than $42,500 in scholarships to 17 crew members, according to the release.

Open full- and part-time positions include hourly and general manager, baker and cashier/crew member. Applications are available at Cousins’ hiring website.

Cousins isn’t the only restaurant operator in need of workers as business picks up, thanks to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and rising consumer confidence. Last week, nearly 30 bars and restaurants on Milwaukee’s East Side participated in a job fair put on by the area’s business improvement districts. Separately, the Milwaukee Brewers’ food and beverage concessions operator, Delaware North, hosted a hiring event for open positions at American Family Field and their Restaurant To Be Named Later.

Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurants held a job fair on May 22, is holding another one today and will hold a third on June 15. The group hired 60 new employees from similar events last month.