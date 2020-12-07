Cousins Subs hiring 250 employees

Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs plans to hire 250 employees this holiday season, including 175 employees in the Milwaukee area.

Cousins’ hiring push comes as the company continues to see online sales double year-over-year since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sales through its loyalty program have also increased significantly since launching last December, said Kate Kazan, public relations manager at Cousins.

Kazan said the holiday season usually sparks demand for catering orders, but due to the pandemic, Cousins’ catering sales are down 10% from last year.

The company is hiring at both franchise and corporate-owned locations, filling positions such as crew members, crew leaders, hourly managers, salaried assistant managers and general managers. Employees will be hired on a permanent, rather than seasonal basis.

“Hiring more than 250 employees systemwide will ensure Cousins Subs continues to exceed guest expectations by meeting the growing demand for deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides for delivery, curbside pickup, carry out and in-store dining,” the company said in a release.

Cousins Subs has 97 restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.