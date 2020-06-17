Couple to launch kombucha brewery on Milwaukee’s near west side

Brandon Anderegg
Maureen and Bill Brewster plan to open Kingsway Kombucha LLC at 2202 and 2210 W. Clybourn St. by 2021.
A Milwaukee couple plans to establish a kombucha brewery and taproom in the Avenues West neighborhood on the city’s near west side. Entrepreneurs Maureen and Bill Brewster are launching Kingsway Kombucha LLC with the hope…

Get our email updates

