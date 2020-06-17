IdeasEntrepreneurshipIndustriesHospitality & TourismInsider OnlyManufacturingRestaurants Couple to launch kombucha brewery on Milwaukee’s near west side By Brandon Anderegg - Jun 17, 2020 2:42 pm Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Maureen and Bill Brewster plan to open Kingsway Kombucha LLC at 2202 and 2210 W. Clybourn St. by 2021. A Milwaukee couple plans to establish a kombucha brewery and taproom in the Avenues West neighborhood on the city’s near west side. Entrepreneurs Maureen and Bill Brewster are launching Kingsway Kombucha LLC with the hope… Want to Read More? Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ. Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 Subscribe Get our email updates