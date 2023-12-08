Corporation of the Year: Northwestern Mutual begins $500 million upgrade at its downtown Milwaukee HQ

A rendering of Milwaukee’s skyline following renovations to Northwestern Mutual’s North Office Building.
Last updated on December 7th, 2023 at 11:18 pmMilwaukee’s biggest company made big news in 2023. Financial services company Northwestern Mutual – the city’s largest company by revenue – made headlines throughout 2023, most notably for the announcement of its $500 million renovation of its North Office Building, and also for a new partnership with

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
