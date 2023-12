Betting on Milwaukee: The region’s top newsmakers of 2023

In December of each year, the editorial staff at BizTimes Milwaukee selects the “Best in Business,” a tip of the cap to the region’s top newsmakers of that calendar year in five categories: Corporation, CEO, Small Business, Family-Owned Business and Community Leader. For this year’s Corporation of the Year, we chose to recognize Northwestern Mutual as the Milwaukee-based financial services company embarks on yet another game-changing investment in its downtown Milwaukee headquarters campus: a $500 million transformation of its 18-story North Office Building. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in October to mark the beginning of the project. It’s the second time in the past decade that we’ve named Northwestern Mutual as Corporation of the Year. The first, in 2013, was in recognition of its stunning plans to construct the $450 million, 32-story Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons, which today stands as the centerpiece of its headquarters campus. Completed in 2017, the project was not only a significant investment, but also a major vote of confidence from a leading corporation that said downtown Milwaukee is a great place to do business. Ten years later, the company is doubling down on that commitment. In addition to Northwestern Mutual, our other Best in Business honorees this year include: Dominic Ortiz (pictured on the cover), chief executive officer of Potawatomi Casino Hotel, for leading a $190 million renovation at the casino’s Milwaukee location, including the addition of a sports betting operation; Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co., which has made numerous acquisitions and grown significantly since being acquired by a group led by Sharad Chadha in 2020; The DeLong Co., which partnered with the federal government, state and city to build a new $40 million agricultural maritime export facility at Port Milwaukee; and Tim Sheehy, who will step aside as president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce at the end of this year after leading the chamber for 30 years and advocating on behalf of the business community on several key issues including school choice, funding for Fiserv Forum and American Family Field, and additional state funding and a local sales tax option for the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. Read about these accomplishments in this special report. Corporation of the Year: Northwestern Mutual Corporation of the Year: 2022 FPC Live 2021 Milwaukee Bucks 2020 Milwaukee Tool 2019 Fiserv 2018 Klement’s Sausage 2017 Foxconn 2016 Direct Supply 2015 WEC Energy Group 2014 Generac 2013 Northwestern Mutual CEO of the Year: 2022 Jim Kacmarcik, Kacmarcik Enterprises 2021 Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac 2020 Mark Irgens, Irgens Partners 2019 Michelle Gass, Kohl’s Corp. 2018 Peggy Troy, Children’s Wisconsin 2017 Nick Turkal, Advocate Aurora Health 2016 Tim Sullivan, REV Group 2015 Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks 2014 Mark DiBlasi, Roadrunner Transportation 2013 Paul Grangaard, Allen Edmonds Small Business of the Year: 2022 Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Co. 2021 New Land Enterprises 2020 Fiveable 2019 J. Jeffers & Co. 2018 Good City Brewing 2017 Access Healthnet 2016 Rinka Chung Architecture 2015 Gehl Foods 2014 Bartolotta Restaurant Group 2013 Colectivo Coffee Roasters Family-Owned Business of the Year: 2022 Fromm Nieman Brands 2021 Kohler Co. 2020 Rite-Hite 2019 Bartolotta Restaurant Group 2018 Michels Corp. 2017 Coakley Brothers 2016 Milwaukee Blacksmith 2015 Steinhafels 2014 Uline 2013 Super Steel Community Leader of the Year: 2022 Peggy Williams-Smith, VISIT Milwaukee 2021 Dana Guthrie, Gateway Capital 2020 Marty Brooks, Wisconsin Center District 2019 Alex Lasry, Democratic National Convention 2018 Mike and Amy Lovell, Marquette University 2017 JoAnne Johnson-Sabir, Sherman Phoenix 2016 The Baumgartner Family, Paper Machinery Corp. 2015 The Ramirez Family, Husco International 2014 Tim Sheehy, MMAC 2013 Rich Meeusen, Badger Meter