Corporation of the Year: FPC Live

By
-
Rendering of FPC Live’s planned music venue complex in the Deer District.
Rendering of FPC Live’s planned music venue complex in the Deer District. Credit: Eppstein Uhen Architects

On Nov. 1, the Milwaukee Common Council approved zoning standard changes related to a $50 million indoor concert venue complex that Madison-based concert promoter FPC Live plans to build in the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee. It was the final government hurdle in what had become a nearly year-long saga for FPC Live – and

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

