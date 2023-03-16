Coors Light creates beer-flavored popsicles as March Madness promotion

Coors Light is offering March Madness fans a new way to enjoy a cold beer while watching games at their favorite bar.

The brand, owned by Chicago-based Molson Coors Beverage Company, is selling “Coors-icles,” non-alcoholic, beer-flavored popsicles. Coors Light is marketing Coors-icles as a way to “stay chill” all throughout March Madness.

“Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”

Coors-icles, intended for consumers ages 21 and over, will be available at more than 800 bars nationwide throughout the college basketball tournament. A limited number of Coors-icles will also be released online every week through March 24.