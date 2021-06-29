Conversion of historic Walker’s Point buildings into apartments could begin in August

The redevelopment of two historic buildings in Walker’s Point is expected to commence construction in August.

The buildings, located at the southwest corner of West Virginia and South Sixth streets, will be turned into five apartment units and 2,000 square feet of commercial space.

They’re being redeveloped by Braden and Brianna Just, through an entity they own called B&B Acquisitions LLC. The project is called Tannery Boutique Apartments, according to applications filed with the city.

Braden Just, who works at Milwaukee-based Interstate Development Partners, said the buildings will contain four two-bedroom units and a one-bedroom unit. The commercial space will be right at the corner of Sixth and Virginia.

He said the idea is to create a smaller version of the large apartment buildings going up in the Milwaukee area, in that it will contain some of the same amenities residents would find there. They include two rooftop decks, one at the street corner and one atop the small parking structure on Sixth Street.

The project is receiving historic tax credits, along with equity from Braden and Brianna Just and a loan.

Wauwatosa-based Galbraith Carnahan Architects is the project designer.

Braden Just said he expects the work to start mid- or late-August, and finish by early December.

“It’s a very great location on the corner,” he said. “We live in Walker’s Point currently and love the area.”

Interstate Development Partners is not involved in the project.

B&B Acquisitions bought the buildings in late February for $500,000, according to state records. The properties, 605-609 W. Virginia St. and 613-6165 W. Virginia St., were sold by an affiliate of R2 Cos. The Chicago-based firm owns the downtown Milwaukee Post Office building. It purchased these two Walker’s Point buildings as part of its acquisition of The Tannery office complex in 2018.