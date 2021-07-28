Contour Airlines to launch service at Mitchell

Yet another airline is entering the Milwaukee market. In October, Tennessee-based Contour Airlines will begin offering direct flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Indianapolis and to Pittsburgh.

The service to Indianapolis International Airport will operate daily, while the service to Pittsburgh International Airport will operate daily, except Saturdays.

Tickets are available for purchase now. The new service will begin on Oct. 12, with two flights per day between Milwaukee and Indianapolis and one flight per day between Milwaukee and Pittsburgh.

Contour is a regional airline brand that operates with a fleet of Embraer regional jets.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International has improved significantly this year, although it has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. As the industry recovers, several airlines have added new destinations or increased flights on existing routes at Mitchell this year, almost all for primarily leisure destinations.

Contour is the fourth airline this year to announce plans to enter the Milwaukee market, joining JetBlue, Spirit and Sun Country.

Unlike almost all of the other service additions at Mitchell International this year, Contour’s flights to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are largely intended to serve business travelers.

“Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are both strategically important business destinations to the Milwaukee community,” said Matt Chaifetz, chief executive officer of Contour Airlines. “As business travel resumes, we know that travelers will appreciate the speed, comfort and convenience of nonstop service.”

Mitchell International Airport director Brian Dranzik said Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are “currently underserved markets” from MKE.