Continued growth helps Sjoberg Tool expand in Hartland

The combination of new customers and growth with existing customers prompted Hartland-based Sjoberg Tool & Manufacturing Corp. to expand its facilities.

“We’ve had continued growth over the last few years and outgrew our facility, said Jim Sjoberg, president of the precision light-gauge sheet metal fabricator.

In 2017, Sjoberg acquired a warehouse property at 620 Cardinal Lane in Hartland that it had been leasing. The company is now working with MSI General Corp. on a nearly 15,000-square-foot expansion to the facility. When the project is done in early 2020, Sjoberg will be able to relocate the majority of its shipping procedures to the warehouse, making room for additional manufacturing equipment at its 535 S. Industrial Drive facility.

The company, which serves customers in the refrigeration, appliance, accessibility and construction markets, is also investing in equipment, adding three turret punches, two sanders, a press and a folding machine.

Sjoberg said the company has been doing well in recent years and needs to invest in the future.

“Our company’s tradition has always been to invest in the future when we do well, not spend the money on whatever,” he said, adding that the investment is financed by the company and its family owners.

“So it doesn’t jeopardize the future and then if the economy does have a downturn then our equipment base is in good condition and if we have to not make purchases for a year or two in a down economy then so be it, we’re still in good shape.”

Like many manufacturers, Sjoberg said finding talent is a limiting factor for business and the company is working with schools and other groups to generate interest in manufacturing and trade careers.

“It’s easier to find business than it is to find employees,” he said.