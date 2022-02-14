Construction to begin on two spec industrial buildings in Mount Pleasant

New York-based real estate investment company Ashley Capital
says it plans to begin construction in April on two more speculative industrial buildings at the Enterprise Business Park
in Racine County.
Enterprise Business Park is located northeast of Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) and International Drive, in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant. Ashley Capital has built three buildings in the business park, with a total of more than 1.2 million square feet of space.
The firm then added an additional 48.5 acres to the business park, where it plans to build its next two speculative industrial buildings, both 390,318 square feet in size.
Construction will begin in April and is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Plans for the two buildings were first unveiled last year
.
In addition, the village of Mount Pleasant will extend Enterprise Way to International Drive.
Terry McMahon and Cody Ziegler of Cushman & Wakefield/Boerke and John Sharpe and Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates are the listing brokers for Enterprise Business Park.
Plans for more buildings at Enterprise Business Park are just the latest to a growing list of industrial real estate developments occurring in the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago.
“Demand for industrial space in the submarket skyrocketed during 2021,” McMahon said. “This increase inn demand left many companies searching for industrial space with few alternatives amidst stiff competition.”
“The expansion of Enterprise Business Park will serve to meet this growing demand for industrial space in the submarket,” said Ziegler.