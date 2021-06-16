Ashley Capital to expand Enterprise Business Park into Mount Pleasant

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Enterprise Business Park image from Google.
New York-based Ashley Capital plans to expand the Enterprise Business Park it developed in Sturtevant into Mount Pleasant, with the addition of 48.5 acres to the west of the business park and east of International…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

