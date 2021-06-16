Ashley Capital to expand Enterprise Business Park into Mount Pleasant

New York-based Ashley Capital
plans to expand the Enterprise Business Park
it developed in Sturtevant into Mount Pleasant, with the addition of 48.5 acres to the west of the business park and east of International Drive.
Enterprise Business Park currently has three industrial buildings totaling more than 1.2 million square feet of space. A future 125,000-square-foot building is also planned.
The additional 48.5 acres will provide space for two more buildings, each 390,318 square feet, according to Ashley Capital’s plans. Construction of the first building could begin as early as 2022.
When fully developed, Enterprise Business Park could then have 6 buildings with more than 2.1 million square feet of space.
“We have been pleased to work with both the Village of Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant on Enterprise Business Park,” said Gary Rosecrans, vice president of Ashley Capital. “Expanding the park to the west will provide improved access to/from I-94 for companies in the existing Enterprise Business Park.”
Ashley Capital began developing Enterprise Business Park several years ago with the acquisition of 90 acres of farmland. The first building constructed was a 376,000-square-foot speculative industrial building now leased to four tenants. The second building built in the park was a 438,000-square-foot speculative industrial building, which was leased to Amazon.
The most recent addition to Enterprise Business Park is a new 397,000-square-foot industrial building that is now available for lease.
John Sharpe
and Tom Boyle
of Lee & Associates
and Terry McMahon
and Cody Ziegler
of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke
co-list space for lease in Enterprise Business Park.
“Industrial real estate vacancies have remained at historic lows,” McMahon said. “The market should continue to absorb new construction, especially along the I-94 corridor where Enterprise Business Park is located.”