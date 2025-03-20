Construction firm Selzer-Ornst to move HQ to former Goodwill, Reiman Publications building in Greendale

More stories about the building:

A large Greendale building that once housedand's Milwaukee-area headquarters will be the new home of a growing local construction firm. An affiliate ofpurchased the 14.5-acre property at 5400 S. 60th St. for $5.5 million, according to state property records. Selzer-Ornst plans to move its headquarters to the building this summer from its longtime space at 6222 W. State St. in Wauwatosa, according to the company's president and CEO. The Greendale building will "double, if not triple" the company's space, which is welcome space as Selzer-Ornst has added about 65 employees in the last eight years, according to Tadisch. The company plans to occupy about 30,000 square feet of space in the 165,000-square-foot building. "We've been blessed to be very diverse in our pursuits and our market sectors, and have some great clients that we continue to grow with," Tadisch said. Founded in 1928, Selzer-Ornst primarily does office buildouts and retail construction, as well as projects for health care, education and public sector clients. Tadisch plans to lease out the remainder of the Greendale building to other tenants. Leasing will be handled by Pewaukee-based, which also brokered the sale of the property. So far, that includes trade show exhibit maker, which will be moving from Sussex and occupy about 20,000 square feet of warehouse space. Tadisch said the plan is to improve the building's amenities for all of the building's tenants, as well as for Selzer-Ornst. "It is our intent and our belief to be stewards to our community," Tadisch said. "We want to be really interactive and have those amenities to be available to not only our business partners and clients, but also even the community itself, to host events and so forth. And as we look forward to continuing to grow as a company, we'll have the ability to expand as well to meet the needs." "The building has a lot of great components to it," Tadisch said. "The size is maybe a little bit bigger than I was anticipating, but with that size, it really gives us opportunity. My plan is to include small, medium and large conference rooms, multi-purpose rooms, there's old test kitchens that could be available for classes, there's a full kitchen in the space, a nice event space for hosting events. There's a lot of facets of that make it not the typical office building." The building was sold by an entity connected to, state records show. Scott Reiman's father,, founded Reiman Publications Inc. in 1965 and operated the business out of the Greendale facility for several decades. In 2002, Reiman Publications was sold to aaffiliate for $760 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Operations were then moved to Milwaukee's Schlitz Park in 2014 and the property was purchased by an affiliate of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc. to serve as its local headquarters. Goodwill began moving out of the site in 2021 and Scott Reiman purchased the building in 2022 for $8.1 million, state records show.