Construction begins on industrial park at former Pleasant Prairie power plant

Construction work has begun on a Pleasant Prairie industrial park that at full buildout will have 2.3 million square feet of space. The park, known as LogistiCenter, has, Atlanta-based paper and packaging provider WestRock Company , which will occupy 580,000 square feet and create 177 jobs. WestRock's facility is estimated to cost $140 million. The development project, located at 8000 95th St. on a former We Energies power plant site, is being led by Reno, Nevada-based Dermody Properties . “We are pleased that WestRock is entrusting Dermody Properties to build its advanced manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin,” said, Midwest region partner at Dermody, in a press release. “We could not have scripted a better partner to kick off the park, and we look forward to working closely with WestRock and the Village of Pleasant Prairie to complete what we believe will be a best-in-class project." “WestRock’s new corrugated converting facility in Pleasant Prairie will use state-of-the-art automation and enhanced capabilities to improve product quality and customer satisfaction,” said David B. Sewell, chief executive officer of WestRock. “Efficient manufacturing operations generate less waste and reduce energy consumption, contributing to sustainability and further solidifying WestRock’s position as the supplier of choice.” Dermody Properties is working with Colliers to market the remaining roughly 1.8 million square feet, which will be split between three different buildings, for build-to-suit lease. The sites are expected to be pad-ready by the third quarter of 2024, according to Dermody Properties.

The business park will have access to rail service funded through an $885,000 state grant announced earlier this year. A new Union Pacific railroad spur to the site is expected to be active by the first quarter of 2025.

We Energies retired its power plant that was formerly on the site in 2018 and completed its demolition in 2022.