Manufacturing

Railroad project supporting WestRock’s Pleasant Prairie plant gets state funding

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The new WestRock Company building to be built at the LogistiCenter in Pleasant Prairie. Rendering courtesy of Partners In Design Architects.
Last updated

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded the village of Pleasant Prairie a $885,000 Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grant to support a rail project that will enable Atlanta-based WestRock Company to build a new manufacturing facility.

The rail project will involve construction of a rail spur and additional railroad track to connect WestRock’s recently acquired 190-acre industrial property, located near the intersection of Highway H and 95th Street, to the Union Pacific Railroad mainline.

The rail connection will allow the company to transport its raw materials, mainly oversized paper rolls, more efficiently while being environmentally responsible. It would require four to six truckloads to deliver the same amount of material as one rail car.

“This grant was critical in attracting this business to the village of Pleasant Prairie,” said Craig Thompson, WisDOT secretary. “I applaud Gov. Evers’ vision in making this investment in transportation solutions to make this a reality. Through this TEA grant, we’re creating new jobs, reducing manufacturing costs, and improving sustainability through reduced energy consumption.”

WestRock Company’s new, $140 million corrugated box plant in Pleasant Prairie will employ between 190 and 200 employees. The facility will have the capacity to produce up to 2.6 billion square feet of corrugated board a year, according to a village staff report. WestRock estimates it will use 9 million gallons of water a year to manufacture its corrugated boxes.

WestRock selected Pleasant Prairie for its new box plant to support growing demand from customers in the Great Lakes region, according to a January announcement from the company. Construction will start this year and be completed in 2025.

“The village of Pleasant Prairie is proud to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to support WestRock, a leading manufacturer of paper and corrugated packaging products, in their investment to develop a state-of-the-art corrugated box plant,” said Eric Rindfleisch, Pleasant Prairie village administrator. “The TEA grant program is essential in attracting new business, fostering job opportunities, and boosting Wisconsin’s business reputation. The grant will support the addition of a rail spur to enhance material delivery, reducing daily truck trips to and from the facility.”

