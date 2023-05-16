Construction begins for housing development supported by large Sheboygan County companies

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for an 11-acre subdivision, with 54 single-family home sites, along Happy Lane in Sheboygan Falls. The project is a public-private partnership of the SCEDC, the city of Sheboygan Falls and The Forward Fund, a $10 million community development investment by some of the Sheboygan

The project is a public-private partnership of the SCEDC, the city of Sheboygan Falls and The Forward Fund, a $10 million community development investment by some of the Sheboygan County’s largest companies including Johnsonville LLC, Kohler Co., Masters Gallery Foods Inc., Sargento, and the county, to provide funding to support workforce housing development.

The homes in the subdivision, to be called Founders’ Pointe, will be priced in the $230,000 to $250,000 range. Each home in Founders' Pointe will have three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, and a full basement. The homes will be between 1,322 and 1,512 square feet in size.

“Founders’ Pointe is not a traditional subdivision,” said Don Hammond, board chair of the SCEDC. “This project came to fruition through the commitment of Kohler, Sargento, Masters Gallery Foods, Johnsonville, Sheboygan County, and the City of Sheboygan Falls. The SCEDC is proud to take this important first step forward as we are committed to growing our workforce and our communities.”

The SCEDC Housing Initiative will construct approximately 600 single-family homes throughout Sheboygan County over the next five years to increase the available entry-level housing stock in the county.

Efforts to increase workforce housing in Sheboygan County, including the Forward Fund, were examined in a 2022 BizTimes Milwaukee magazine cover story.