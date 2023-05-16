Construction begins for housing development supported by large Sheboygan County companies

By
-
Rendering of a home planned in the Founders' Pointe subdivision in Sheboygan Falls.
Rendering of a home planned in the Founders' Pointe subdivision in Sheboygan Falls.

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for an 11-acre subdivision, with 54 single-family home sites, along Happy Lane in Sheboygan Falls. The project is a public-private partnership of the SCEDC, the city of Sheboygan Falls and The Forward Fund, a $10 million community development investment by some of the Sheboygan

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display