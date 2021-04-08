Connecting great companies with great people

Thirty years ago in 1991 WFA Staffing Group opened for business as a staffing agency focused on entry level through executive positions. In 2005, Tom Krist and Fred D’Amato were joined by friend and relative, Todd Strehlow, CFO. They purchased the company and moved it to a larger office on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

This location still serves as the company headquarters today. In 2020 our vice president, Roberta Murphy, and our Germantown branch manager and recruiting manager, Megan DeGeorge, both became owners in the company as well.

The steady growth of WFA Staffing Group has led to numerous awards which include two Fastest Growing Company recognitions, three MMAC Future 50 Awards including Master Mettle, the Wisconsin Business Ethics Award, and a Central City Business Award. The company was also recently named Best Recruiter by the Daily Reporter.

While this recognition is appreciated, our greatest pride is in our experienced staff and low turnover rate. Our employees have developed many long term relationships with our clients over the years and we credit those relationships for our success.

WFA’s achievements can be credited to our employees finding great candidates in a tight labor market and to our wonderful customers who use our services on a regular basis. We appreciate their loyalty. Today WFA has expanded our Milwaukee headquarters and we have added two offices –one in West Allis and our newest Germantown office location.

Although we started with just 5 employees, we have now expanded to 31 permanent employees. We have also grown from employing 90 contract employees in 2005 to over 400 working for us today.

We would like to thank all of WFA Staffing Group’s partners, employees, clients, and talented candidates for their contributions to our success.

WFAStaffing.com

414.365.3651