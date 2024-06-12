Condominium project moves ahead in Oak Creek

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

A condominium development with 66 side-by-side residences is moving ahead in Oak Creek.

Janssen Bruckner LLC is looking to build the ranch-style, for sale units in 33 buildings next to Abendschein Park at 641 E. Drexel Ave.

Initially proposed in 2022, the project's updated plans received approval from the Oak Creek Plan Commission Tuesday.

The development is called Stonebrook on the Park, according to the application. There are four condominium models ranging from 1,500 to 1,700 square feet with attached two-car garages.

Plans also show three single-family lots on the site. "Our market research has revealed that there is no product like this available in Oak Creek," the developers said in their application. "Given its incredible location next the Abendshein Park and close vicinity to Drexel Town Square we are confident that these units will be in high demand." Janssen Bruckner LLC specializes in single family and condo development in southeastern Wisconsin, according to its website. The firm is led by, who has been in the residential construction industry for better than 20 years with experience including carpentry contracting, subdivision development as well as single family spec home construction and management; anda real estate broker, who has experience in title work as well a marketing, according to the team's application. The development's zoning change will need further city approval.