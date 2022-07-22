Concurrency names Kate Weiland COO

Brookfield-based Concurrency Inc., a Microsoft-focused IT services company, has appointed Kate Weiland to the role of chief operating officer. As COO, Weiland will focus on spurring innovation and cultivating the next generation of tech talent.…

Brookfield-based Brookfield-based Concurrency Inc., a Microsoft-focused IT services company, has appointed Kate Weiland to the role of chief operating officer. As COO, Weiland will focus on spurring innovation and cultivating the next generation of tech talent. “The impact of global events over the last few years is redefining the modern workforce, creating an opportunity for Concurrency to build on its legacy of success by developing talent that will solve tomorrow’s technology challenges for our customers,” said Weiland. “We are charting the future of tech at Concurrency by fostering an environment that meets the demands and expectations of the times.” Weiland joined Concurrency in 2012, holding various strategic and operational roles over the last decade in areas including talent acquisition, training and development, performance management, marketing, university and intern programs, and community outreach. She has also worked closely with technical delivery and sales leaders to set corporate strategy and direction. Prior to joining Concurrency, she was a partner of Elite Human Capital and founder of C&C Recruiting and Consulting, working with several organizations to meet IT hiring demands. She has a bachelor of arts degree in communications/public relations from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “With her entrepreneurial background, passion for mentorship and strategic mindset, Kate has led a culture of growth at Concurrency, helping take our company from a team of 15 to 200 employees,” said James Savage, Concurrency’s founder and president. “Kate’s leadership abilities and proven results in identifying tech talent and growing top-notch consultants are second to none in the industry.” Weiland serves on the board of directors of the Women & Girls Fund of Waukesha County and as a mentor for young women pursuing careers in technology. She is a member of TEMPO Milwaukee, a member of the Summerfest Tech steering committee and represents Concurrency in the MKE Tech Hub. Weiland also supports Elmbrook LAUNCH, a profession-based experiential learning program for high school students.