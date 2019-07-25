Concordia University unveils Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center

Concordia University Wisconsin is preparing for the opening of the school’s new Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center on its Mequon campus.

The three-story, 41,000-square-foot academic building houses Concordia’s business, education, hospitality and event management, and health professions programs.

Concordia will host a building dedication on Aug. 1. The school provided a preview tour of the facility as crews on Thursday put finishing touches on the building.

1 of 23

Among the building’s features are a “collaboratorium” space for student and community-led startups, a sound booth that will be used by the speech-language pathology program for audiology assessments, a mock courtroom that will be used by the justice and public policy program, a children’s indoor play area to be used by the health professions programs and a culinary lab that will provide hospitality students with commercial kitchen experience.

The building is named after the Robert W. Plaster Foundation, a Missouri-based foundation focused on promoting the free enterprise system through education.