Community Development Alliance developing plan to address housing affordability issues in Milwaukee

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Gina Stilp
A collaboration of Milwaukee organizations is putting forward recommendations for the city to address its affordable housing challenges. The Community Development Alliance said it is working with city officials to create a multi-stakeholder affordable housing…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

