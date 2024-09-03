Commercial real estate transaction announcements – 9/3/24

Judson & Associates

Matt Judson and Colleen Geiger assisted ownership in filing 11,000 SF of office space at W237 N2920 Woodgate Road in Pewaukee. 11,858 SF of space was leased by Jack Russell and Cole Russell at 1515 Ellis St in Waukesha. Latched Lake Country LLC leased 1,891 SF of office space at 300 Cottonwood Avenue in Hartland with the help of Colleen Geiger. A lease was successfully negotiated for 13,000 SF plus 1.4 acres of outdoor storage by Matt Judson at 6925 S 6th Street in Oak Creek. 3,400 SF at S34 W29939 Little John Drive in Genesee was leased by Jack Russell, Matt Judson and Cole Russell. Luke Russell, Jack Russell and Matt Judson successfully filled two spaces (3,400 SF and 6,800 SF) at Brookfield Commerce Centre, a multi tenant complex at 21850-21870 Watertown Road in Brookfield. ProHealth Care Inc leased 9,840 SF at 2100 Pewaukee Road in Waukesha with the help of Matt Judson and Luke Russell.Luke Russell represented both sides of the sale at 1400 Clark Street in Watertown: a 2,400 SF industrial building sold for $210,000. 2501 Moorland Road, New Berlin - Matt Judson brokered the transaction for both sides. 17,533 SF Industrial building on 4.91 acres sold by Moorland Road investors LLC to 1011 Penn LLC for $1,625,000.00. 121-123 E Main Street, Eagle will be the new home to The Sandwich Sisters. Colleen Geiger represented both sides of the transaction. Colleen Geiger brokered the transaction for both Buyer (Kenney Four LLC) and Seller (Highway K Holding Co, LLC) for a 3 parcel property investment portfolio at N68 W33770-N33790 Hwy K in Merton for $1,160,000. CMBeeler Investment2 LLC purchased a 47,860 SF Industrial Building from 5409 Femrite Drive LLC at 15755 Rogers Drive in New Berlin for $2,950,000. Cole Russell represented both sides of the transaction.