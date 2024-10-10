Commercial real estate transaction announcements – 10/9/24

Founders 3

Everstream leased 5,384 SF at 2965-2995 S Moorland Road in New Berlin. Brian Flood represented the Tenant. Firecrow Media leased 10,519 SF at Brookfield Lakes X located at 18650 W Corporate Drive in Brookfield. Patti Stevens and John Davis represented the Owner, Corporate 186, LLC, while Bob Flood represented the Tenant. C.H. Robinson Company renewed its 8,461 SF at the Timbers building located at 700 W Virginia Avenue within the Tannery Business Complex. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Coldwell Banker leased 2,255 SF at the Timbers building located at 700 W Virginia Avenue within the Tannery Business Complex. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. WI FACETS renewed its 3,438 SF at the Atlas building located at 600 W Virginia Avenue within the Tannery Business Complex. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented Tekna K.G., LLP in leasing 2,381 SF to Glass Nickel Pizza at Sunset Crossings Outlot (116 E. Sunset Dr.) in Waukesha. Tom Bruss represented Davita Dialysis in leasing 7,000 SF at 1950 Venture Dr. in Oshkosh. Tom Treder represented Verizon in the expansion and renewal of their space at Greenway Station (8310 Greenway Blvd.) in Middleton, WI. Adding 2,407 SF, their new combined space will total 3,800 SF when completed. Jay Blom and Sam Herbeck represented Westlake Farms, LP in leasing 1,300 SF to H&R Block at Nathan Plaza (37885 Selch Rd.) in Prairie du Chien. Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented KSG Development, LLP in leasing 1,149 SF to Dina’s European Market at Prairie Plaza (5731 75St.) in Kenosha.Tom Bruss represented Genesis KC Development in the purchase of 1950 Venture Dr. in Oshkosh. Tom Treder represented Land of Dreams IV, LLC in the purchasing of approximately 2.5 Acres at 503-513 Martineau Rd., Combined Locks, WI from Coonen Development Corp.