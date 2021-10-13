Commercial real estate conference to examine what’s next for office market, regional development trends

More than a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, the southeastern Wisconsin commercial real estate market has weathered the storm and now it’s time to look forward to what’s next.

What lies ahead for the region’s office market in an environment when many office staff are still working from home? How are supply chain challenges and inflation affecting construction and development? What are the next key development areas and potential hot spots in the region?

Those questions and more will be explored at the annual BizTimes Media Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference, which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

The conference will feature a pair of panels, one focused on the office market that has been severely stressed by the pandemic, while the other panel will discuss industry trends and examine the next development hot spots in southeastern Wisconsin.

Panelists will include:

Mark Irgens , CEO of Irgens

, CEO of Irgens Josh Jeffers , president and CEO of J. Jeffers & Co.

, president and CEO of J. Jeffers & Co. S.R. Mills , president of Bear Real Estate Group

, president of Bear Real Estate Group Jenna McGuire , office property specialist for Founders 3

, office property specialist for Founders 3 Frank Cumberbatch , vice president – engagement, Bader Philanthropies, Inc.

, vice president – engagement, Bader Philanthropies, Inc. Josh Krsnak , president and CEO, Hempel Companies

, president and CEO, Hempel Companies Mike Wanezek, partner, Colliers International | Wisconsin

